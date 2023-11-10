The All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), under the leadership of Badruddin Ajmal, has revealed its plan to contest three out of the 14 Lok Sabha seats in the upcoming 2024 elections in Assam. The announcement was made by party MLA Rafiqul Islam, outlining the targeted constituencies for the party.

The chosen seats for AIUDF include Dhubri, Karimganj, and Nagaon Lok Sabha constituencies. Emphasizing their previous successes, Islam mentioned that the party had previously won the Karimganj seat, and Badruddin Ajmal currently holds the position of the incumbent MP for the Dhubri Lok Sabha constituency. This time, the party aims to focus its efforts on securing victory in the Nagaon Lok Sabha seat.

Expressing confidence in their election preparedness, Islam affirmed that AIUDF is ready for a rigorous campaign and is determined to contest against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). "We have a sizable vote bank, and our supporters in many of the remaining 11 Lok Sabha seats in the state will not vote in favor of the BJP," he added.

Regarding the United Opposition Forum, a coalition of 12 political parties led by Congress, Rafiqul Islam remarked that while the forum was formed, it lacked unity. Notably, AIUDF was not invited to join the opposition political parties' bloc, INDIA.

In an earlier statement, AIUDF Chief Badruddin Ajmal had declared the party's intention to provide unconditional support to the INDIA bloc, signaling their commitment to playing a crucial role in forming the next government at the center.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, AIUDF secured only one seat, with a vote share of 7% in the Assam region. The party had contested in Karimganj and Barpeta, both of which they had won in 2014.