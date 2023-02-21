All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) supremo Badruddin Ajmal on February 21 levelled a serious charge on Congress leader Bhupen Bora claiming that the latter takes money from him.

Ajmal said that Borah is with BJP on one side while it is also with AIUDF on the other side else how will he get information from both parties?

''Bhupen Borah is double face, man. He takes money from me and at the same time he is with AIUDF as well as with BJP,'' he said during a press conference.

''He is taking money from AIUDF and he is also taking money from Himanta Biswa Sarma. If this had not been the case how would he get information from both parties,'' Ajmal added.

He further said that now it has been clear who is A and B teams of BJP are.

Calling the Congress leader a cheap leader, Ajmal also challenged him to come and fight in elections from Dhubri.

''I have never challenged Bhupen Bora but now I am challenging him that if you have guts and then come and fight with me from Dhubri. We are not cheap politicians like Bhupen Bora. They are doing cheap politics and we can't stoop to such a level,'' he added.

Answering a question that the control of the AIUDF party is with Assam CM, Ajmal replied, ''For cheap politicians like Bhupen Bora we don't have time, let him say whatever he wants to''.

He keeps on saying if an alliance has to happen it should happen at CM's table which shows the connection between him and CM and Sarma is his boss.

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