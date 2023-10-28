AIUDF supremo and Dhubri MP Badruddin Ajmal made a bewildering speech on Saturday in Dhubri, where he expressed his hope for Congress to win four states in the upcoming assembly elections while simultaneously criticising the party for harming the minority community in Assam.

In the opening of his speech, Ajmal wished the Congress party well, reaffirmed his commitment to India, and made a daring prediction regarding the 2024 elections: "In 2024, Modi will go."

In a curious turn of phrase, Ajmal speculated on Prime Minister Modi's future actions, suggesting that the PM will have no option left but to perform prayers at the Ram Mandir in Varanasi, and added, "Only Allah knows where Himanta Biswa Sharma will be." He continued by saying that the BJP and the Congress are just two sides of the same coin.

Turning his attention to his own party, the AIUDF supremo confidently declared that they would secure three seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, naming Dhubri, Nagaon, and Karimganj as their targets. Ajmal expressed certainty in his unopposed victory in Dhubri but acknowledged competitive races in Nagaon and Karimganj against both the Congress and BJP.



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Ajmal did not shy away from critiquing the Congress party's performance in Dhubri, citing a sharp decline in their electoral success. He quipped, "There was a time when the Congress used to say that even if they give a ticket to a dog from Dhubri, they will win but now even a Congress King (Badshah) from Dhubri, is certain to lose, lose and lose."

Ajmal further criticized former MPs from Dhubri, labelling them as "deaf and dumb" and questioning their efficacy during their tenure stating that they "didn't even know any proper language how to give a speech".

The MP criticised the way the Congress party treated minority groups, holding them liable for matters such as the D Voters, the NRC, and the establishment of detention camps.

He argued that despite garnering substantial support from the minority population, the Congress failed to address critical concerns such as land rights, unemployment, floods, and soil erosion in Dhubri.

Additionally, Ajmal asserted that the educational system suffered from neglect during the Congress's rule. "Did the Congress open any university or medical college in Dhubri? Schools during their period were like schools without locks, and if the schools had locks, there would be no teacher to take classes", said Badruddin Ajmal.

Ajmal also criticised the idea that the AIUDF was crucial to the BJP's rise in Assam, arguing that "there is no AIUDF in other states of the North East other than Assam, but why is there no Congress government".

The conflicting statements by Badruddin Ajmal have generated intense discussion and speculation about the political landscape in the districts of western Assam and beyond. As the elections draw nearer, his remarks are likely to remain a focal point of political discourse.