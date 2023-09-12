The Chief of the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), Badruddin Ajmal, has declared his party's readiness to contest independently in three constituencies in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Ajmal's confident assertion comes in response to Bhupen Bora's statements claiming a political alliance with AIUDF.

Ajmal, in no uncertain terms, dismissed Bora's understanding of politics, describing him as a novice in the field. Ajmal stated AIUDF's intention to chart its own course in the elections, contesting independently in the constituencies of Karimganj, Nagaon, and Dhubri.

"We will contest, and we will bring victory to all three seats," Ajmal declared. He said that in the previous elections, the party had emerged victorious in all three of these constituencies. Additionally, he noted AIUDF's support for Congress leader Pradyut Bordoloi in Nagaon during the last elections.

While AIUDF is pursuing an independent electoral path in these three constituencies, Ajmal clarified the party's stance regarding political alliances. He said that AIUDF does not have any formal understanding with the Assam Congress. Instead, the party is lending its support to the I.N.D.I.A alliance.

Ajmal expressed his willingness to go to great lengths to ensure the success of the I.N.D.I.A alliance, stating, "We are ready to sacrifice everything to win I.N.D.I.A." However, he made it clear that the decision to accept AIUDF's support rests with the alliance itself.