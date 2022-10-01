Amid the search and rescue operations still underway to locate the missing Circle Officer, Sanju Das, who went missing following the boat capsize incident in Brahmaputra river at Dhubri district of Assam, local MP and AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal has alleged the entire incident was a ‘conspiracy’.

AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal has alleged that the boat capsizes incident in the Brahmaputra river at Dhubri district of Assam was a “conspiracy to remove an honest official”.

Speaking to the media Ajmal said, "Stopping the ferry services is not the solution, but I have 0.1 per cent doubt that maybe someone from the Circle Officer's office is trying to remove an honest official".

"Sanju Das is an honest official and has been tried to be transferred many times, he was a barrier for the corrupt officials hence he was being removed," the AIUDF chief added.

"I will also speak to the chief minister and urge him to compensate at least 10 lakhs if any loss of human", he added.

Earlier on September 27, a mechanised boat carrying 29 passengers had capsized in the Brahmaputra river in Dhubri district of Assam near the Bangladesh border.

The search and rescue personnel of the Assam state disaster response force (SDRF) and border security force (BSF) are trying to locate the missing government official, who is still missing.

However, the other 28 passengers have been rescued by the search and rescue personnel of the Assam SDRF and BSF.