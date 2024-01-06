All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) chief Badruddin Ajmal urged Muslims to not travel between January 20-25 during Ram Temple consecration.

Speaking at a foundation stone laying ceremony of a Madrasa in Baghbor's Kadamtala, Assam, Ajmal made the controversial statement saying that BJP is the biggest enemy of Muslims, hence it is better for the Muslim community to stay away from the programme by avoiding any kind of travel plans whether in train, bus, car etc from January 20-25 when Lord Ram's idol will be placed in the garba griha.

The AIUDF chief further added that Muslims have been suffering in this country for a very long time.

During the ceremony, Ajmal also took a dig at Congress saying that it was this grand old party who started NRC, D-voter system. "Muslims usually forget about the lollipops provided by Congress after voting for them", said Ajmal at the event.

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