The All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) has intensified its call for a 10% reservation for Muslims in Assam, arguing that socio-economic challenges within the community warrant such measures. The demand was made by AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam in a statement on Tuesday.

Islam argued that the Muslim community in Assam faces significant economic disadvantages and needs targeted support through government jobs and schemes. "Muslims in Assam are part of the economically weaker sections," Islam asserted. "We are demanding a 10% reservation to help uplift this community."

The MLA also contested the accuracy of population statistics provided by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Islam pointed to discrepancies between Sarma's figures and the 2011 Census, which reported the Muslim population in Assam at 34%, with a possible increase of 2-3% since then. "The Chief Minister's claims are not reflective of the actual data," Islam stated.

Additionally, Islam criticized the state government’s handling of recent rape incidents, accusing it of selective reporting and downplaying the cases involving Muslim perpetrators. He also condemned the government's response to the Dhing gang rape case, where an accused died in custody. "The government’s actions suggest a cover-up," he alleged. "We demand justice and a thorough investigation into all cases."