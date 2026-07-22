Assam: AIUDF demands immediate flood relief, seeks national ID cards for NRC-listed citizens

All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) MLA and General Secretary Rafiqul Islam urged the Assam government to intensify rescue and relief operations in flood-affected areas of the state while also pressing for the completion of pending processes related to the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Speaking to the media in Guwahati, Islam said several districts in Upper Assam, including Sivasagar and Jorhat, have been severely affected by sudden flooding, disrupting normal life and damaging railway connectivity.

He called on the government to take immediate cognisance of the situation, expedite rescue operations and shift affected residents to relief camps without delay.

Referring to the NRC, Islam said the issue of illegal immigration has remained a long-standing concern in Assam and reiterated that his party supports a credible NRC containing the names of genuine Indian citizens.

Questioning the delay in completing the post-NRC process, the AIUDF leader asked why National Identity Cards had not been issued even after six years to individuals whose names were included in the final NRC list. He alleged that people whose names appear in the NRC continue to face harassment and claimed that some have been detained or pushed into "no man's land" despite being included in the register.

Islam also demanded that authorities issue rejection slips to the nearly 19 lakh applicants excluded from the final NRC so they can pursue legal remedies through the prescribed process.

He further stated that the AIUDF had filed a writ petition before the Supreme Court over the pending NRC-related issues. According to him, the Chief Justice of India has heard the matter and issued notices seeking an explanation from the government regarding the delay, adding that the government will now be required to respond before the court.