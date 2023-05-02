A social worker in Assam on May 2 alleged that the finance secretary of the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) party under Dhubri LAC, who works as a headmaster and contractor, has allegedly embezzled lakhs of rupees from various government schemes.

Habibar Rahman, the alleged finance secretary of the AIUDF party in Dhubri Legislative Assembly Constituency, worked as a contractor at the Dhubri Zilla Parishad office and embezzled lakhs of rupees by submitting fake GST bills for supplying products in various government schemes.

Dilip Dutta, a social worker, claims that Habibar Rahman, the finance secretary of the AIUDF's Dhubri LAC, has been working as a headmaster at Dharamshala P-lll Pre-Senior Madrasa in the constituency for a long time.

According to a source in Dhubri district education department, a total of 109 students, including 27 students in Class VI, 19 in Class VI, and 53 in Class VIII, are in the Madrasa.

Accordingly, the government has been entrusted with the responsibility of supplying mid-day meal rice to the Madrasa through the Dharamshala Co-operative Society for several years.

The people of the area complain that they do not even know how many teachers or students are there in the Dharamshala P-lll Pre-Senior Madrasa.

Locals have demanded a proper investigation from the Dhubri district administration to determine whether the rice supplied by the state government for the mid-day meal to the students of the Madrasa is being used properly or whether the students of the said madrasa are on paper only.

Most surprisingly, Habibar Rahman, as headmaster of the said Dharamshala P-lll Pre-Senior Madrasa and finance secretary of the AIUDF party in Dhubri LAC, was given a grant of Rs. 5 lakhs for the additional classroom of the said Madrasa. On 13th November, 2019, AIUDF MLA Nazrul Haque himself was present and inaugurated the foundation stone of the scheme.

It may be recalled that the party's leader Habibar Rahman has been accused of committing gross corruption in Dhubri Zilla Parishad in the name of the allocation of various government schemes, including Mnrega schemes, using MLA Nazrul Haque's name and fame.

Locals have alleged that AIUDF leader and headmaster Habibar, managed the then Dhubri Zilla Parishad CEO Animesh Talukdar and embezzled lakhs of rupees of government schemes from Gauripur development block in Dhubri Zilla Parishad.

It may be noted that despite repeated announcements by the Chief Minister of Assam, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, the wastage and embezzlement of government scheme funds will not be spared in any way.

Whereas, a leader of a political party like AIUDF has served in the post of headmaster of an educational institution, worked as a contractor for so many years, and committed rampant corruption, claims Dutta.

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