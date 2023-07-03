Five MLAs from the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) and senior party members gathered at the Dhubri Circuit House to discuss the contentious issue of constituency delimitation in Assam. Expressing their dissatisfaction, the AIUDF leaders accused the BJP-led government of manipulating boundaries to serve their own interests and create divisions among communities. The MLAs from Dhubri District, part of a sub-committee formed by the AIUDF, also presented a constituency map based on the recent delimitation.

Present at the meeting were AIUDF General Secretary and Mankachar MLA Aminul Islam, Bilasipara West MLA Hafiz Bashir Ahmed Kasimi, Dhubri MLA Nazrul Hoque, Gauripur MLA Nijanur Rahman, and Bilasipara East MLA Shamsul Huda. Addressing the media during a press conference, they voiced their concerns and shared their perspectives on the matter.

Aminul Islam, speaking on behalf of the sub-committee, announced that they would submit a report to the central committee of the AIUDF and file objections to the delimitation commission. He criticized the random and biased manner in which the delimitation was carried out, disregarding crucial factors such as population density, geographical features, administrative convenience, and historical context of the constituencies.

Hafiz Bashir Ahmed Kasimi expressed his opposition to the scrapping of West Bilasipara constituency, claiming that it was a deliberate move to reduce the representation of the Muslim community in the assembly. He argued that West Bilasipara was a compact and homogeneous constituency, and splitting it went against the sentiments of the people.

Aminul Islam further emphasized that the delimitation process seemed discriminatory and aimed at depriving certain communities of their democratic rights. He stressed the importance of upholding principles of equality and justice, urging the delimitation commission not to succumb to the ruling party's pressure. He asserted that the AIUDF would staunchly oppose any delimitation that violated constitutional provisions and undermined the interests of the people.

Furthermore, the general secretary accused the BJP of using the delimitation process as a political tactic. Islam argued that the ruling party was misleading people by claiming that it aimed to protect the rights of indigenous groups. He contended that the true motive was to suppress minorities and prevent the AIUDF from gaining more seats in the assembly.