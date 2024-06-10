Following a major defeat in the recent Lok Sabha elections, AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam resigned from the party's primary membership. Islam submitted his resignation to AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal on Monday, taking full responsibility for the party's poor electoral performance.

Representing the Mankachar Assembly constituency since 2021, Islam decided to step down after the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) faced disappointing results in the Lok Sabha elections. The AIUDF, which contested three of Assam's 14 parliamentary seats, failed to secure victories in Dhubri, Karimganj, and Nagaon.

The party's leader, Badruddin Ajmal, suffered a notable defeat to Congress candidate Rakibul Hussain in Dhubri. This loss, coupled with the overall poor performance, prompted Islam's resignation.