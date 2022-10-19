All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) MLA from Chenga constituency, Ashraful Hussain, has opposed the Assam Government’s decision to conduct viva for the recently held third and fourth-grade exams of Assam Direct Recruitment.

The MLA during a press meet at Barpeta briefed media persons and eluded the demerits of conducting a viva for 3rd-grade and 4th-grade requirement examinations.

“Conducting a viva examination would attract the brokers to extend its web'', said MLA Ashraful Hussain.

He also reminded the BJP led Assam government about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech of 2015 where he assured that no viva examination should be conducted for the 3rd grade and 4th- grade recruitment examination.

“The government has said that the candidates who have cleared the written exam of 3rd and 4th grade Direct Recruitment Examination will be called for viva. We are opposing the government’s decision and with this, we want to remind you that Prime Minister Narendra Modi via a tweet in December 2015 had announced that the viva process for third and fourth-grade posts in government departments has been abolished. And with this the government is taking steps to curb corruption in the country,” said Ashraful.

“Conducting viva means adding pressure on the youth of the state. There will be a situation where the candidates belonging to the financially weak background will be facing a tough time once they step into the job market when they will fail to give money for attempting exams,” added the AIUDF MLA from Chenga.

“Students should be recruited on the basis of written examination marks. The government should collectively take into account the total marks obtained in metric, higher secondary, degree and marks obtained in written exams and after evaluation job appointment be given”, the MLA added.

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