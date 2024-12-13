AIUDF MLA and Party General Secretary Rafiqul Islam criticised the Union Cabinet's approval of the 'One Nation, One Election' bill, calling it "very difficult and almost impossible" to implement effectively in India's diverse political landscape.

Islam argued that the BJP lacks the parliamentary majority needed to pass the bill and predicted it would be referred to a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC). Speaking to reporters, he stated, “They (BJP) won't try to pass this bill in Parliament because they don't have enough majority. They will send it to JPC. India is a big country, and 'One Nation, One Election' is very difficult and almost impossible here. Even if they forcefully implement it, it will continue until when?"

The Union Cabinet approved the bill on Thursday, clearing the way for its introduction in Parliament. The proposal has sparked a nationwide debate, with the BJP-led NDA alliance supporting it as a time-saving measure that promotes uniform elections, while opposition parties, including those in the INDIA bloc, have strongly opposed it.

The 'One Nation, One Election' proposal, originally approved in September, seeks to synchronize Lok Sabha, state assembly, urban body, and panchayat elections within a 100-day timeframe. The initiative is based on recommendations from a high-level panel chaired by former President Ram Nath Kovind.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the Cabinet’s decision, describing it as a step toward strengthening democracy. "I compliment our former President, Shri Ram Nath Kovind Ji, for spearheading this effort and consulting a wide range of stakeholders. This is an important step towards making our democracy even more vibrant and participative," PM Modi wrote on X.

The proposal has drawn mixed reactions, reflecting deep divides between political factions on its feasibility and potential impact on India’s democratic framework.