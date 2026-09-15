Assam: AIUDF names Badruddin Ajmal as candidate for Nagaon bypoll

The All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) on Tuesday, September 15 announced party supremo and Binnakandi MLA Badruddin Ajmal as its candidate for the October 6 Nagaon Lok Sabha bypoll in Assam, setting up a three-way contest with the BJP and Congress.

Ajmal's candidature was announced on September 15, a day before the deadline for filing nomination papers. The AIUDF had earlier indicated that Rezaul Karim Sarkar could be its choice for the seat, but the party ultimately fielded Ajmal.

The BJP has nominated former IAS officer Debasish Sharma for the bypoll. Sharma took voluntary retirement from government service before joining the BJP on September 8.

The Congress has named former MLA Sibamoni Bora as its candidate for the Nagaon seat.

Polling for the Nagaon bypoll will be held on October 6, while counting of votes is scheduled for October 9. The last date for filing nomination papers is September 16, and candidates can withdraw their nominations until September 19.

The bypoll has emerged as a closely watched contest, with the three major contenders now announced ahead of the nomination deadline