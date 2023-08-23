The All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) organised a Peace and Justice Movement program at Pragjyoti ITA Centre Machkhowa, Guwahati wherein religious leaders of various faiths attended.

Taking to his official X handle, AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal wrote, "I extend my warm gratitude to the organising organisations, the distinguished guests and the keynote speakers for making the program a grand success under the Presidentship of Hazarat Maulana Syed Mahmood Asad Madani Sahab, President, Jamiat Ulama -I-Hind."

The program was attended by Dr Dayananda Pathak, Ex-Principal, Pragiyotish College, Guwahati, Adip Kumar Phukan, Senior Journalist, Author & Social Worker Vakti Vedanta Swami Okichan Maharaja (Kolkata), Chief Pracharak, Indian Gaurio Vedanta Samittee among others.



Also Read: Assam delimitation exposes nexus between AIUDF and BJP, claims Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi

Earlier Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi asserted that the final delimitation of Assam constituencies will benefit Badruddin Ajmal-led All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF).

Speaking to the media, Gogoi said, "If you look at the delimitation of Assam, it is targeting the Opposition seats. Lok Sabha seats occupied by the Congress party in Kaliabor, Nagaon and Barpeta have been especially targetted by the BJP. AIUDF has benefitted. So, it exposes the nexus between AIUDF and BJP. But if BJP thinks that the new delimitation of Assam will help them in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, then they are mistaken. The mood is for the INDIA alliance...In the 2024 elections, across India and across Assam, the INDIA alliance and Congress party will do especially well."

