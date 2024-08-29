The All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) on Thursday, August 29 submitted a memorandum to the Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma seeking security for the Muslims in the state.

The development comes days after the party submitted a memorandum to the Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya, seeking action by the state government against several organisations which have "issued threats against a section of the Muslim community" asking them to leave the Upper Assam districts or "face the consequences".

In the memorandum to Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya, the AIUDF said, "It has come to our notice that some unknown organisations and fundamentalist groups have publicly issued threats against a section of the Muslim community demanding that they should leave upper Assam immediately or face dire consequences". Such statements are not only alarming but also create a serious threat to communal harmony and safety of the community in the region, it said.

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