The All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) has suspended Hailakandi MLA Zakir Hussain Laskar from the party's primary membership for six years due to alleged anti-party activities. The decision was taken by the party's executive committee.

The suspension order was issued through a letter signed by Hafiz Bashir Ahmed Qasimi, the Administrative General Secretary and leader of the AIUDF Legislative Party. The letter was officially sent to MLA Zakir Hussain Laskar, notifying him of the decision.

In a press statement sent to media outlets, General Secretary Siddique Ali Thakuri confirmed that the suspension was enforced under provisions of Articles XIV(i)(d) and XVIII(A)(iii) of the party’s constitution.

The party has communicated this action as a disciplinary measure in response to the MLA’s activities deemed detrimental to its interests.

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