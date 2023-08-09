An All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) worker has allegedly produced a fake GST Bill against bamboo supply to withdraw crores of rupees in Gauripur Development Block under the MGNREGA scheme

In Gauripur Development Block, which is part of the Dhubri district, the treasurer of the AIUDF party, Dhubri LAC, has allegedly submitted fictitious GST bills in order to siphon countless rupees from various government schemes under the guise of Bamboo.

Habibar Rahman alias Jali, the claimed treasurer of the AIUDF party in the Dhubri Legislative Assembly Constituency, allegedly supplied items as a vendor under the name of RK Stores, despite the fact that he had no physical location, then from where he sold the goods.

For the MGNREGA project's work in 2018, the Project Director of the Dhubri Rural Development Authority generated a list of vendors for the provision of various supplies, namely bamboo, CC blocks, and stones.



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The AIUDF treasurer, Habibur, submitted fake bills above Rs 1 crore in the name of his own vendor, RK Stores, for supplying bamboo under the MGNREGA scheme even though his name wasn't on the list of vendors compiled by the Dhubri Rural Development Authority and Gauripur Development Development Block as per a report.

According to official reports, Habibar Rahman has been accused of engaging in serious corruption in the Gauripur Development Block under the guise of supplying bamboo and goods in MGNREGA schemes, while using the names of MLA Nazrul Haque and fame of AIUDF supremo Badruddin Ajmal.

Locals and a few other vendors allege that AIUDF treasurer Habibar managed the Gauripur Development Block's then-BDO and embezzled crores of rupees by submitting false GST Bills under the pretence of supplying bamboo in Durahati, Howrarpar, Bhogdahor, areas, as per the submitted bills.

In contrast, the alleged AIUDF treasurer, Habibar, has worked as a vendor and contractor for many years, where he is accused of widespread corruption.