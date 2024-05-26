A day after Sivasagar legislator and Raijor Dal chief Akhil Gogoi emphasized the need for a 'strong regional force' to protect Assam's interests, Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) leader Lurinjyoti Gogoi has countered him and dismissed possibility of any merger.

Akhil Gogoi had recently emphasized the necessity for a robust regional entity in Assam, stating that Raijor Dal had engaged in positive discussions with AJP regarding a potential merger. "Raijor Dal has already agreed to this merger. The ball is now in AJP's court. Should they agree, we will create a new political party with a fresh constitution, forming a formidable opposition to the BJP," he told the media, expressing confidence that other smaller parties would join this new coalition.

However, Lurinjyoti Gogoi has instead advocated for a common platform of regional parties rather than a full merger. He stressed the importance of a unified front to provide a better political alternative for the people of Assam, suggesting that collaboration without merging could still achieve their goals.

Akhil Gogoi further mentioned that if the merger fails due to "technical" reasons, Raijor Dal plans to establish a 'United Front' to bring regional parties together under one banner, reinforcing the need for regional unity in the face of national political challenges.

Also read: Assam: Rampant corruption and irregularities plague Boko's Public Health Engineering Department