Assam: AJP stages massive protest in Mirza, renews demand for repeal of CAA

The Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) on Monday, September 8 intensified its agitation against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) with a massive demonstration held in Mirza under Kamrup district.



The protest began with party members paying tribute to music legend Dr. Bhupen Hazarika by lighting candles before his portrait. Taking an oath, the AJP vowed to continue its resistance against the CAA, which it described as a threat to the cultural and ethnic identity of Assam.



As the rally progressed, the streets of Mirza reverberated with anti-CAA slogans as hundreds of supporters and workers carried banners denouncing the BJP-led central government’s recent move to extend the application deadline for the Act by another ten years.



Addressing the gathering, AJP joint secretary Pankaj Lochan Goswami alleged that the BJP has been using the CAA as a political tool to grant citizenship to Hindu foreigners and secure long-term electoral gains. “If the CAA is unacceptable for other northeastern states, how can it be acceptable for Assam?” he questioned.



The protesters declared that under no circumstances would the people of Assam accept the legislation, terming it discriminatory, undemocratic, and harmful to the indigenous population.