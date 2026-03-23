Assam: AJP’s Kunki Choudhury to skip rally, file nomination amid Guwahati curbs

Kunki Choudhury, a 26-year-old candidate from the Asom Jatiya Parishad (AJP), has decided to skip a mega roadshow during filing of her nomination papers for the upcoming 2026 Assam Assembly elections today, March 23.



Choudhury, contesting from the Guwahati Central constituency, said her decision comes in adherence to the directives issued by the Election Commission of India and the Kamrup Metropolitan district administration, which has imposed strict restrictions on rallies and processions to manage congestion on the final day of nomination filing.

“I respect the guidelines laid down by the authorities and will comply fully. I seek the blessings and support of the people as I file my nomination,” Choudhury said, signalling a departure from the usual high-decibel political mobilisation seen during nomination days.

The Kamrup Metropolitan district administration on Sunday enforced prohibitory measures under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, across key parts of Guwahati. The move aims to prevent overcrowding, regulate traffic, and ensure smooth conduct of election-related procedures amid expectations of large gatherings.

The restrictions include curbs on rallies and processions near the District Commissioner’s office on Hengrabari Road, a key nomination filing venue, where heavy footfall and vehicular movement are anticipated.

Choudhury’s decision to comply with the advisory highlights a growing emphasis on disciplined campaigning and adherence to electoral guidelines, even as political activity intensifies across Assam ahead of the high-stakes Assembly polls.