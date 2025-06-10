The Asom Jatiyotabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) Margherita Regional Committee has raised serious allegations of irregularities in a road construction project along the embankment of the Tirap River in Maulang village, under the Hamukjaan Gaon Panchayat of the 83rd Margherita Legislative Constituency in Tinsukia district.

On Tuesday, AJYCP representatives submitted a memorandum to the Margherita Co-District Commissioner highlighting concerns over what they termed “massive encroachment” during the execution of the project, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Public Works Department (PWD).

AJYCP president Bimal Singh alleged that substandard materials were used in constructing the guard walls on both sides of the paved road. "We have credible information that the structural integrity of the guard walls is compromised due to poor quality materials," Singh said.

In addition to quality concerns, AJYCP General Secretary Utpal Borah pointed out that the existing PWD road stretching from Maulang Tiniali to the Maulang Masjid area was damaged by excavators, reportedly by the contractors and workers involved in the new construction work.

"The negligence shown by the contractor has not only damaged an existing road but also created major inconveniences during the rainy season," Singh and Borah jointly stated. They emphasized that school children, farmers, and office-goers are being forced to wade through waterlogged and muddy pathways, severely affecting daily life.

The student body has demanded an immediate investigation into the alleged mismanagement and corruption associated with the road project. Citing the Assam Government’s stated policy of “zero tolerance towards corruption,” the AJYCP urged the district administration to take strict action against the erring parties involved in the construction.