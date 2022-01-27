MARGHERITA: Asom Jatiyotabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) Margherita Regional Committee on Thursday staged 3-hour sit in demonstration at Ledo Central Rangamancha in Margherita Constituency in protest against the sudden shut down of North Eastern coal fields Coal India limited (Margherita) since June 2020.

The protest was led by AJYCP Margherita Regional Committee President Bimal Singh, General Secretary Rajib Rongrang, AJYCP Tinsukia district committee General Secretary Kanchan Borah who shouted various slogans against NEV Coal India limited Margherita officials and Margherita MLA Bhaskar Sharma for their alleged failure.

Kanchan Borah said that NEC Coal India limited is the backbone of Margherita economy and the only industry that provides daily bread and butter to all more than 50,000 employees who are directly or indirectly involved in it.

"Shopkeepers, traders, businessman, as well as the unemployed youth of Margherita and Ledo region are much affected due to the sudden shut down of NEC Coal production," he added.

Borah alleged that MLA Bhaskar Sharma's associates such as Govind, Gurung, Satya, Bikram, Jitu, Jeet, Bhupen and B Ganesh were involved in Coal syndicate for which NEC was made to shut down its coal production.

Kanchan Borah said that more than 10,000 youths of Margherita Region have gone to other States in search of jobs and all youths will move out if coal production is not resumed.

"After becoming Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sharma said that that within 3 months, NEC shall start its coal production. His visit was in July 2021 and several months have passed," he added.

"We demand Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sharma and Union Coal Minister Prahlad Joshi immediately to take concrete step to restart Coal production at NEC Coal India limited Margherita so that businessman, traders, shopkeeper and unemployed people can get relief," he said.

The organization also submitted a memorandum to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sharma through the Margherita Administration (Civil).

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