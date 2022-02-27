MARGHERITA: Asom Jatiyotabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad(AJYCP) Margherita Regional Committee on Saturday staged 2 hours Dharna Programme at NH 315 Segunbari Margherita in protest against the various burning problems which the residents of 124 Number Margherita Constituency are facing since many decades.

The protest led by AJYCP Tinsukia district Committee General Secretary Kanchan Borah, AJYCP Margherita Regional Committee president Bimal Singh,General Secretary Rajib Rongrang and more than 200 members of AJYCP Margherita Regional Committee were present and shouted various slogans against the BJP led Government of Assam and Centre.

Kanchan Borah said that since many decades under 124 Number Margherita Constituency residents of Buridehing and Tirap riversides areas are facing soil erosion and flood problems but than also no concrete steps has been taken by Assam Government to control soil erosion and flood problems.

“One year ago State Water resource Minister Pijush Hazarika has visited riverside areas of Buridehing and Tirap rivers of Margherita which he assured that Assam Government shall sanctioned money for soil erosion and flood problems but after one year not a single penny has been sanctioned said,” Kanchan Borah.

Margherita Constituency consists of 3 Mouzas,18 gaon panchayats with a population of more than 1,70,000 but at rural many areas there is no Electricity, poor roads, sanitation problems, crunch of health centre and burning problems are there but than also present BJP Government is not showing interest to resolve it alleged Borah.

“We demand to BJP led Government both at the Centre and State to take measures to control soil erosion and flood problems for those people who are residing near river Buridehing and Tirap,” said Kanchan Borah.