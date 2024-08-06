The Asom Jatiyotabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) Margherita Regional Committee on Tuesday, August 6, submitted a memorandum to the Margherita Subdivisional Officer (Civil) addressing the escalating issue of drug peddling and abuse in the Margherita subdivision. This plea comes after years of growing concerns regarding the detrimental impact of drugs on the local communities, including Ledo, Margherita, Rodgaon, Hamukjaan, Maulang, Lalmati, Tirapgaon, Bargolai, Inthem, Ulup, Nagapather, and Maichang.

Bimal Singh and Rajiv Rongrang, the President and General Secretary of the AJYCP Margherita Regional Committee, emphasized that the rampant drug trade and its abuse have severely affected the socio-economic fabric of the region. They pointed out that despite various operations launched by the administration and police to apprehend those involved in drug trafficking, the problem persists, threatening the well-being of the youth and the broader community.

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Kanchan Borah, General Secretary of the AJYCP Tinsukia District Committee, highlighted the pervasive nature of drug abuse, describing it as a societal poison. Borah stressed that drug abuse not only destroys the individual but also tears apart the fabric of society, humanity, and the nation. The youth of Margherita subdivision are particularly vulnerable, and if the current trend continues, the region risks becoming devoid of its younger generation.

Borah issued a stern warning to the Margherita Subdivisional Officer (Civil) and the Margherita Police, demanding the apprehension of all those involved in drug trading within 72 hours. He cautioned that failure to do so would result in intensified protests by the AJYCP Margherita Regional Committee. Borah held the administration fully responsible for any untoward incidents that might occur during the agitation, underscoring the urgency and gravity of the situation.