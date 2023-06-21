Assam's son Akashdeep Barua, IFS has been appointed as the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests of Tamil Nadu.

Baruah, an Indian Forest Service officer of Tamil Nadu cadre, was earlier posted as additional principal chief conservator of forests of Tamil Nadu.

In 2015, in an inter-cadre deputation, Akash Deep Baruah from the Tamil Nadu cadre also served in the Assam cadre for a period of three years.

Later, Akashdeep Baruah took over as the director of the Kaziranga National Park (KNP) and the Field Director of the Tiger project at Kaziranga in 2017.



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