Assam: Akhil Gogoi accuses Pramod Boro of hiding land records in election affidavit

Raijor Dal president Akhil Gogoi on September 18 accused Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) chief and United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) president Pramod Boro of concealing land assets in his election affidavit.

Addressing reporters in Guwahati, Gogoi claimed that Boro, contesting from the Goibari constituency in the upcoming Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections, failed to disclose multiple landholdings owned by him and his family. Gogoi said he personally verified official records before making the allegation.

“The BTR chief has entered the elections by concealing property details. This is not a minor lapse, it is a criminal offence under the Representation of the People Act, 1951,” Gogoi told the media.

He explained that Section 33 of the Act requires candidates to fully declare the assets and liabilities of themselves, their spouses, and dependents. According to him, any concealment can invite prosecution under Section 125A, which allows up to six months’ imprisonment, and may also be grounds for invalidating the election if the candidate is declared winner.

Gogoi further alleged that Boro and his family had acquired additional land in recent years which was also left out of the affidavit. “If such a powerful leader can enter elections by filing wrong documents, what example does it set for democracy?” he asked.

The Raijor Dal leader confirmed that he has already submitted complaints to the Tamulpur district administration, the State Election Commission, and the Chief Electoral Officer. He warned that if no action follows, he will approach the Gauhati High Court to seek cancellation of Boro’s nomination.