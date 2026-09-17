Assam: Akhil Gogoi begins hunger strike over flood relief, demands higher compensation for affected families

Raijor Dal president and Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi began a day-long hunger strike in Guwahati on Thursday, September 17, demanding enhanced relief and compensation for people affected by the recent floods in Upper Assam.

The protest is being held outside Lok Sewa Bhawan in Dispur from 8 am to 4 pm. Gogoi has accused the Assam government and the Centre of failing to adequately respond to the devastation caused by the floods. His latest protest follows a series of demands and agitations by Raijor Dal over relief and rehabilitation measures for flood-affected families.

Gogoi has alleged that despite making major commitments during election campaigns, Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not visit the flood-affected areas of Upper Assam or assess the situation in remote locations following the deluge.

He has also alleged that the Centre did not announce any special assistance for the affected population or issue a message expressing concern over the destruction caused by the floods.

According to Gogoi, the situation has been compounded by the focus of ruling party leaders, ministers and MLAs on the Nagaon Lok Sabha by-election while flood-affected residents continue to seek government assistance.

The Raijor Dal leader said the September 17 hunger strike was aimed at seeking justice, adequate compensation and relief for families affected by the floods. The party has been demanding a revision of the existing relief framework, arguing that the assistance announced by the government does not adequately cover the losses suffered by affected households.

Raijor Dal has demanded that every flood-affected family receive immediate financial assistance of Rs 15,000 to Rs 25,000. It has also sought Rs 10 lakh compensation for every family that has lost its home or property, as well as for each affected business establishment.

Gogoi has further demanded an immediate CBI investigation into the Upper Assam floods to examine the causes of the devastation and identify those responsible. He had earlier also sought a CBI probe into alleged illegal mining and other activities that, according to him, may have aggravated the impact of the floods.

The party has also called for the dismissal of Assam Water Resources Minister Sushanta Borgohain from the state Cabinet and demanded the arrest of Sonari MLA Dharmeswar Konwar and Nazira MLA Mayur Borgohain.

Gogoi said the agitation would continue until the concerns of flood-affected residents were addressed and the government acted on the demands raised by Raijor Dal.

He warned that if the government does not accept the demands after the September 17 hunger strike, Raijor Dal will organise a larger protest in Guwahati on September 23.

The latest protest is part of Raijor Dal's sustained campaign over flood relief in Upper Assam. The party had earlier organised rallies in flood-affected areas and demanded enhanced compensation, rehabilitation and an independent probe into the causes of the disaster