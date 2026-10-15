Assam MLA Akhil Gogoi has called off his 'satyagraha' following discussions with state ministers Pijush Hazarika and Keshab Mahanta over the provision of relief to flood-affected people.

The two ministers reached the protest site and held discussions with Gogoi on the concerns raised by him regarding assistance for people affected by floods in the state.

The strike was called off after the meeting, although details of the discussions and any specific assurances given by the government were not immediately available.

Gogoi had launched the indefinite 'Satyagraha' (strike) to press for relief-related demands concerning flood-affected people.

Gogoi has been observing a satyagraha since October 2, coinciding with Gandhi Jayanti. He was demanding compensation for flood-affected families and action on several other issues related to the flood disaster.

Gogoi said he would withdraw the agitation if the government provided full compensation to more than two lakh flood-affected families.

According to figures cited by Gogoi, the government's assessment has identified around 55,000 affected families, while he claimed that more than two lakh families require assistance. He questioned the basis of the government's survey and alleged discrepancies in the assessment process.

"The government says only 55,000 families have been affected, while the actual number is more than two lakh. This figure is misleading," Gogoi said, according to the information shared at the press conference.

The Raijor Dal leader also challenged the BJP to launch a democratic movement demanding relief and compensation for every flood-affected family, saying he would support such an agitation.

Gogoi questioned the adequacy of the Centre's financial assistance and claimed that the Rs 1,200 crore announced for Assam would not be sufficient to meet the losses caused by the floods.

He also alleged that the state government had failed to adequately highlight the scale of Assam's flood disaster before the Centre. He criticised state ministers Sushanta Borgohain, Mayur Borgohain and Dharmeswar Konwar over their handling of the situation.

Gogoi further claimed that Rs 20 crore provided by ONGC had not yet been released from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.