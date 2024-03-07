Raijor Dal president Akhil Gogoi has launched a scathing attack on Director General of Police GP Singh, accusing him of playing political games and intimidating dissenting voices in Assam.

In a statement forwarded to the media, Gogoi addressed Singh's recent social media posts, questioning the DGP's interpretation of his remarks. Gogoi clarified that his comments were not directed at Singh's late father, as misunderstood, but rather at the hierarchical structure of power in democratic protests. He stated the constitutional right to protest and criticized Singh's alleged attempts to suppress dissent.

Gogoi highlighted the sacrifices made during the anti-CAA movement pointing to the deaths of Assamese youths and the trauma inflicted on their families. He accused Singh of overstepping his authority and likened his actions to those of a "mafia gang leader," alleging that the Assam Police under Singh's leadership had become tools of political oppression.

The Raijor Dal president reiterated his opposition to the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and vowed to continue the struggle despite intimidation. He framed the conflict with Singh as ideological rather than personal and called on the DGP to apologize publicly for alleged misdeeds.