Assam: Akhil Gogoi defends criticism of Bimal Borah, Sivasagar DC over flood handling

Sivasagar MLA and Raijor Dal chief Akhil Gogoi on Saturday, August 22 defended his criticism of Cabinet minister Bimal Borah and Sivasagar Deputy Commissioner Mridul Yadav over their handling of the flood situation in the Upper Assam district, alleging serious shortcomings in the state government’s disaster preparedness and relief operations.

Addressing a press conference at his Guwahati residence, Gogoi said the scale of flooding in Sivasagar justified his anger at the minister and district administration.

According to Gogoi, 17 of the 27 panchayats in his constituency were completely devastated by the floods, while the remaining panchayats suffered at least 50 per cent damage. He claimed the extent of damage in the worst-hit panchayats ranged between 80 and 100 per cent.

He further said six of the 14 urban wards in the constituency were affected, with the extent of flooding reaching up to 95 per cent in some areas.

“There are 51,949 families in my constituency, and nearly 80 per cent of them were affected by the floods,” Gogoi said, adding that the scale of the devastation warranted his criticism of Borah and Yadav.

Gogoi also questioned the state’s disaster-response capacity, pointing to what he described as inadequate manpower and rescue infrastructure. He said Assam, with a population of around 3.5 crore, has only about 650 personnel in the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF).

He claimed that he had sought 40 rescue boats for flood operations but was informed by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma that only 18 to 20 boats were available across the state.

“The floods this year have exposed the State government’s lack of preparedness in disaster management. Had we not arranged wooden boats, we would not have been able to carry out rescue operations,” he said.

Gogoi alleged that the government failed to provide timely warnings to residents and was inadequate in rescue and relief operations. He claimed that local residents played a major role in rescuing nearly 90 per cent of those affected in the constituency.

The Raijor Dal chief also named Water Resources Minister and Demow MLA Susanta Borgohain, Sonari MLA Dhormeswar Konwar and Nazira MLA Mayur Borgohain while holding the three legislators responsible for the flood situation.

“Even after making these allegations, they have not been able to respond,” Gogoi said.

The allegations come amid continued scrutiny of the Assam government’s flood preparedness, rescue capacity and relief mechanisms following the severe flooding across several parts of the state.