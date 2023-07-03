Sivasagar MLA and Raijor Dal chief Akhil Gogoi raised concerns over the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) attempt to label him as the leader of the Ahom community. In a press conference held in Guwahati on July 3, Gogoi questioned the motives behind this move, considering that the BJP has previously advocated for the security and welfare of indigenous people in Assam.

Speaking about the delimitation draft and its potential impact on indigenous communities, Gogoi emphasized that his concerns were not limited to the Ahom community alone. He stated, "We raised our voice against the damage that will befall all ethnic communities in Assam due to the proposed delimitation process. We spoke on behalf of Koch Rajbongshi, Tiwa, and every other indigenous community in Assam."

Referring to the recent popularity of the name 'Gogoi' in Assam, Gogoi expressed skepticism regarding the BJP's intentions. He questioned why the party only acknowledged the prominence of three Gogois while ignoring other surnames like Saikia, Boras, or Talukdars. Gogoi challenged the BJP's attempt to portray him as the leader of the Ahom community, considering his broader advocacy for all indigenous communities in the state.

Gogoi further criticized the delimitation process, claiming that it would disproportionately benefit Bengali Hindus. He alleged that political leaders like Badruddin Ajmal and Karim Uddin Barbhuiya would gain advantages from this process. Gogoi pointed out that the Barak Valley, which was previously represented by six Bengali Hindu leaders, would now have nine constituencies allocated to them.

Expressing concerns about the division of the Lahowal constituency, which predominantly represented the Matak people, Gogoi questioned whether the BJP's actions were truly safeguarding the interests of the indigenous population. He also raised the issue of granting Scheduled Caste (SC) status to the indigenous people in upper Assam.