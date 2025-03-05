Raijor Dal President and Assam MLA Akhil Gogoi has raised serious concerns in the Assam State Assembly regarding the recent coal mine tragedy in Umrangso, Dima Hasao district and the widespread illegal coal mining in Karbi Anglong and Cachar.

During the session, Gogoi highlighted the January 6, 2025, rat-hole mining accident in Umrangso, where nine miners lost their lives due to hazardous working conditions. He questioned the government on the number of laborers who died or were injured and sought details about their identities and compensation provided to the victims’ families. In response, the state government confirmed the deaths of nine workers, stating that four families had received ₹10 lakh each, while five others were partially compensated with ₹6 lakh, with the remaining amount to be disbursed soon.

Expressing concern over the dangerous nature of rat-hole mining, Gogoi also questioned the number of such mines operating in Dima Hasao. According to government data, there are 248 rat-hole mines in the district, many of which function without proper environmental clearance. A recent joint operation by the Directorate of Geology and Mining, police, and district administration led to the sealing of 245 illegal mine openings, with several pieces of machinery, including cranes and generators, being seized.

Gogoi also raised the issue of illegal coal mining in Karbi Anglong and Cachar districts, alleging that large-scale unregulated extraction continues despite government claims of a crackdown. He asked the government for detailed records of active coal mines, the number of mining leases issued, and the revenue generated. The government admitted that illegal coal mining operations were detected in various locations in Karbi Anglong and Cachar, and a task force had been formed to monitor the situation. However, enforcement remains a challenge due to the remote and forested nature of these areas.

Calling for stringent action, Gogoi demanded a complete halt to illegal mining activities and stricter implementation of environmental laws. He stated the need for worker safety regulations and urged the government to ensure livelihood alternatives for those dependent on coal mining.