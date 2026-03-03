Assam: Akhil Gogoi slams Congress over release of candidate list, calls move 'unfortunate'

With the political temperature rising ahead of the upcoming Assam Assembly elections, fissures within the opposition camp have come to the fore after Sivasagar MLA and Raijor Dal chief Akhil Gogoi criticised the Congress for unilaterally releasing its first list of candidates. Terming the move “unfortunate” and “unconstitutional,” Gogoi’s remarks signal potential rift in opposition unity at a crucial juncture.

In a strongly worded reaction on Tuesday, March 3, Gogoi said the Congress decision to announce candidates even as seat-sharing discussions were underway with Raijor Dal was “regrettable.”

“Unfortunate! Even as alliance talks were underway, the Congress unilaterally released its candidate list like this, displaying its unconstitutional nature. I felt bad about it,” Gogoi said, expressing dismay over what he described as a breach of trust in the negotiation process.

Gogoi’s remarks indicate a possible rupture in ties between Raijor Dal and the Indian National Congress in Assam. The development comes at a sensitive time, with the Assembly elections expected to be held in April, though the Election Commission is yet to announce the official schedule.

The criticism underscores growing tensions over seat-sharing arrangements, which were widely expected to shape a broader anti-BJP coalition in the state. Political observers believe that the Congress’ early candidate announcement may complicate prospects of a united opposition front.

On the other hand, Congress clarified that, as of now, no formal alliance has materialised with Raijor Dal, though discussions were ongoing. Party leaders maintained that efforts toward coordination had been made but acknowledged that negotiations had not culminated in a structured seat-sharing agreement.

However, the Congress confirmed an understanding with the Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP), signalling that selective regional alliances remain central to its electoral strategy.