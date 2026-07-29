Assam: AKRASU marks 36th Foundation Day, commemorative volume 'Dhanashree' unveiled

Assam Finance and Forest Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah attended the open session of the 36th Central Foundation Day celebration of the All Koch-Rajbongshi Students' Union (AKRASU) as the chief guest.

The programme was organised by AKRASU in association with Chilarai Sena, Koch Rajbongshi Mahila Samiti, the Udalguri, Baksa and Tamulpur district units of AKRASU, and the Udalguri Zila Koch Rajbongshi Sanmilani.

Addressing the gathering, Baruah said the occasion celebrated the rich history, cultural heritage and enduring contributions of the Koch-Rajbongshi community to Assam and the Northeast. He noted that the event reflected the community's continued commitment to preserving its language, culture and identity.

During the programme, the commemorative volume 'Dhanashree', published to mark the foundation day, was also unveiled.

The minister extended his greetings to the members of AKRASU and appreciated the organisation's efforts in promoting the cultural heritage and aspirations of the Koch-Rajbongshi community.