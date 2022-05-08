On Sunday, at least 13 All Aadivasi National Liberation Army (AANLA) cadres surrendered their rifles in Assam's Bokajan. Four AK series rifles, five handguns, and assorted live ammo were put down by the cadres, who chose the road of peace and prosperity.

The Indian Army in a release stated, “With an aim to promote peace and harmony in the region the Security Forces of Spear Corps have always endeavored to mainstream the misguided youth who have taken up the path of insurgency.”

“Towards this aim, 6 Sector Assam Rifles under the aegis of Spear Corps in conjunction with Assam Police, through their relentless efforts have successfully persuaded homecoming of 13 active cadres of AANLA, who laid down their arms,” the release further read.

Furthermore, the security forces congratulate the youth on their decision and hope all those who have chosen the wrong path to reintegrate into society and enjoy a happy and peaceful life.

Families of those who surrendered expressed their thanks to the Security Forces for safely returning their loved ones to them.