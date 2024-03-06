Members of the All Adivasi Students' Association of Assam (Aasaa) protested on Tuesday in the Tingkhong area of Dibrugarh district advocating for the inclusion of Adivasis in the Scheduled Tribes (ST) list. The demonstration aimed to challenge the existing 'area restriction' that currently categorizes the Adivasi population of Assam under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category unlike their counterparts in states like Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Tripura and West Bengal, who are recognized as Scheduled Tribes.

Led by Aasaa Dibrugarh district secretary Mithu Raaj Kisku, the protest drew support from tea garden workers. Kisku emphasized that the Adivasi population in Assam, numbering around 60 lakhs should naturally be granted ST status given their fulfillment of tribal characteristics and significant contributions to the state's economy and political stability. He expressed dissatisfaction with the current classification of Adivasis in Assam as tea tribes and ex-tea tribes which denies them their rightful tribal status.

Kisku highlighted that less than half of the Adivasi population in Assam works in tea gardens with the majority engaged in agricultural activities and other occupations. The demand from Aasaa is for the inclusion of Adivasi people in the ST category, considering their diverse sub-groups, including Santhal, Munda, Oraon, Kharia, Gond, Lodha, Saora, Parja, Bhil, Danwar, Khond, Kherwar, Birhor, Bonda, Chik-Baraik, Kawar, Baiga, Halba, Adur, Birjia, Chero, Mahali, Mirdha, Kol, Gorait, Nagasia, Korwa, Koya, Bhumij, Sobor, Ho, Kissan, Mal Paharia, Lohar and Kamar.

Despite promises by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the 2014 and 2016 election campaigns to grant ST status to six communities in Assam, including Adivasis, Tai Ahom, Moran, Motok, Sootea, and Koch Rajbongshi, no progress has been made in the last decade. The Aasaa leader stressed that the denial of ST status has led to disparities in opportunities and stripped the Adivasi community in Assam of their tribal identity and constitutional rights.