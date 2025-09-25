Assam: All Bodo Students’ Union seeks CBI probe into Zubeen Garg’s death

The All Bodo Students’ Union (ABSU) has called for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the death of popular singer and cultural icon Zubeen Garg, saying only an impartial inquiry can address the doubts surrounding his demise.

A delegation led by ABSU General Secretary Khanindra Basumatary submitted a memorandum to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma through Kokrajhar Deputy Commissioner Masanda M. Pertin on September 25.

The union expressed deep grief over Garg’s passing and urged the state to ensure justice for his family and fans through a transparent investigation.

Meanwhile, speaking to reporters, Chief Minister Sarma said the state government had already constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) under Assam Police to probe the circumstances of Garg’s death. He assured that if the SIT fails to satisfy public expectations, the case will be handed over to the CBI.

“The SIT will have full freedom to investigate with professional integrity. If the people of Assam feel that the SIT has not done justice, we are ready to transfer it to the CBI,” Sarma said. He added that all those present with Garg in Singapore at the time will be questioned.

Assam DGP Harmeet Singh confirmed that the SIT will be headed by Special DGP MP Gupta. The move comes as demands grow from student bodies and fans across the state for a thorough and credible investigation into the sudden loss of the singer.