A blood donation camp was organized today at Rangia in the initiative of All India Mahila Manch.

Guwahati Medical College and along with World Bank collaborated in the camp organized by Rangia branch.

Around 50 local people from Rangia have already donated blood at this camp that was held from 10 am.

The organising committee informed that they are taking up the purpose of free assistance to those in distress for this noble cause.

Meanwhile, the most women live at home while the local people have appreciated the great intentions of these women.