The All Koch Rajbongshi Students' Union (AKRSU) of Assam has demanded a 'separate state' of Kamatapur.

To draw attention to their demand, the union has planned a 100-hour hunger strike in Guwahati's Chachal area on February 21.

The AKRSU believes that a separate state is essential for the preservation and development of its culture and heritage and also the tribalization of the Koch Rajbongshi community.

Meanwhile, Kamtapur Liberation Organization (KLO) Chief Jeevan Singh launched a scathing critique against the Mamata Banerjee-led government in West Bengal.



Also Read: Assam: KLO Chief Jeevan Singh condemns Mamata govt for alleged arrest and torture of KLO cadres

Singh's condemnation comes in the wake of alleged arrests and mistreatment of KLO members, including Tapas Rai and KLO Secretary-General Kailash Koch, by the state authorities.

Singh, speaking out amidst ongoing peace negotiations with the Indian government for a separate Kamtapur denounced the actions of the Mamata government. He accused the state administration of resorting to oppressive tactics reminiscent of colonial rule to suppress the aspirations of the Kamtapuri people.

One of the focal points of Singh's ire was the government's obstruction of the celebration of Chilarai divas, a significant event for the Kamtapuri community.

Expressing outrage at this interference, Singh rallied the diverse communities residing in Kamtapur to join hands in the struggle for KLO's national liberation and to resist the oppressive measures of the West Bengal government.