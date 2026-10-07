Assam: Allegations of financial irregularities surface against former acting principal of Dhubri Girls’ College

Allegations of financial irregularities and withholding of contractor dues have surfaced against Multufa Begum, former Acting Principal of Dhubri Girls’ College, following a complaint over non-payment of around Rs 6 lakh for infrastructure works completed at the institution.

According to the complaint, the Superintending Engineer of the Public Works Department’s Goalpara Building Circle had invited tenders for several infrastructure development works at the college. The projects included construction of a boundary wall, additional classrooms and bathroom facilities on the first floor of the girls’ hostel.

Following the tender process, a work order valued at Rs16.50 lakh was awarded to contractor Firduz Zaman Sarkar on February 15, 2024.

The contractor has alleged that he completed the assigned works and handed them over to the then Acting Principal, Multufa Begum, on September 19, 2024. However, he claims that the remaining amount of his bill has not been released.

Financial records cited in the complaint indicate that Rs 10.50 lakh was released to the contractor from the college development fund between February 19 and May 2, 2024. The contractor has alleged that the remaining amount of approximately ₹6 lakh has not been cleared despite completion and handover of the works.

Sarkar said the prolonged delay in payment had caused him financial hardship and sought clearance of his outstanding dues.

The allegations have also prompted demands from local residents for an official inquiry into the college’s financial affairs during Begum’s tenure as Acting Principal. Residents have raised concerns over alleged financial mismanagement and called for an investigation to establish whether proper procedures were followed in handling the institution’s development funds.

Shimul Sarkar, a local resident, urged the authorities to conduct an immediate inquiry into the allegations and ensure accountability if any financial irregularities are established.