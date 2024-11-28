Dhubri District Jail has become the epicenter of a heated controversy following allegations of sexual harassment leveled against three individuals, including Jail Superintendent Prashanta Rajbanshi.

The accuser, a female guard at Dhubri jail, has implicated Superintendent Rajbanshi and a prisoner, Majibur Rahman, while reviving earlier allegations against Krishna Barman, the husband of a fellow guard.

The case has taken a complex turn with Deepshikha’s mother publicly disputing her daughter's claims. In an explosive statement, she alleged that Deepshikha, along with her boyfriend Kankan Barman, orchestrated the accusations as part of a conspiracy against the superintendent. She further accused her daughter of physically assaulting her and forcibly evicting her from the jail quarters. According to the mother, the allegations were fabricated to secure a transfer for Deepshikha.

Superintendent Prashanta Rajbanshi has categorically denied the accusations, highlighting that he had previously investigated Deepshikha’s earlier complaint against Krishna Barman. His findings were reportedly submitted to the Dhubri District Commissioner and the Inspector General of Prisons on November 26. The emergence of fresh allegations, Rajbanshi suggested, raises questions about their authenticity.

Adding to the controversy, jail authorities revealed that Deepshikha’s salary for a few days had been withheld due to unauthorized absence from duty without proper intimation or approval.

The conflicting narratives have sparked widespread debate in the region. Local residents and activists have called for a fair and thorough investigation to ascertain the truth and deliver justice. Authorities are expected to launch a detailed inquiry to address the allegations and counterclaims, ensuring transparency and accountability in the process.