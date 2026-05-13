Assam: Allegations of malpractice surface at Boko PHC, Gorkha Students’ Union demands action

The Kamrup District Committee of the All Assam Gorkha Students’ Union has alleged corruption and malpractice at the Boko Block Primary Health Centre (PHC), raising concerns over the functioning of the government health facility and treatment provided to patients.

The allegations surfaced following an incident involving a 16-year-old girl from the Gorkha community who visited the PHC on Wednesday for medical tests prescribed by a doctor. According to the union, the patient was advised to undergo liver, typhoid and complete blood count examinations. However, the laboratory technician allegedly refused to collect blood and other samples after 1 pm, citing time constraints.

The union stated that the refusal contradicted the laboratory schedule displayed outside the facility, which mentions operational hours from 8 am to 1:30 pm.

After being informed about the matter, union president Gobinda Sharma reportedly attempted to contact Deputy Superintendent Dr. Apurba Talukdar. Though unavailable initially, Dr. Talukdar later stated that sample collection and testing procedures required considerable time. Sharma criticised the explanation and demanded transparency regarding laboratory timings and patient services.

Sharma further alleged that similar incidents had occurred earlier and claimed that repeated complaints had failed to bring corrective measures.

The students’ union also raised concerns over the condition of the health centre, alleging unhygienic surroundings and improper disposal of medical waste. It further claimed that patients from remote areas, including Lampi located nearly 40 kilometres away, often face difficulties in accessing proper medical services at the facility.

The union additionally alleged that some doctors were referring maternity cases to private clinics for financial benefit, forcing economically weaker families to incur unnecessary expenses.

Expressing concern over the allegations, Sharma said the Kamrup Gorkha Students’ Union, along with members of the public, would continue to raise the issue before the authorities. He stated that the organisation plans to submit complaints to senior officials, including the Kamrup District Commissioner and Boko-Chaygaon MLA Raju Mech, seeking an inquiry and appropriate action against those found responsible.