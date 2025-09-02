Assam: Allegations of medical negligence rock GMCH after accident victim’s death

The Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) has come under sharp criticism once again after allegations of gross medical negligence surfaced following the death of a young road accident victim, identified as Arun Rabha.

According to family accounts, Rabha was rushed to GMCH around 9:30 pm on Monday, September 1 night after sustaining injuries in a road mishap. However, his relatives alleged that the attending doctors refused to admit him, claiming his condition was “normal.”

Family members said a series of tests were conducted, after which doctors reportedly declared all reports normal and advised that Rabha could be taken home with prescribed medication. “The doctor assured us there was nothing serious. He gave two injections and told us to take him back,” a family member recounted.

Rabha’s condition, however, deteriorated soon after he reached home. He vomited later that night, prompting his sister and relatives to again plead with doctors to admit him. Allegedly, the request was denied, with the doctors insisting that oral medication would suffice.

By Tuesday morning, around 9 am, Rabha’s health worsened further as he developed abdominal swelling. Despite being given another injection, his condition declined rapidly, and he tragically passed away shortly thereafter.

Family members further claimed that when another doctor examined the body the following day, he expressed surprise at why Rabha had not been admitted earlier. On learning that the duty doctor had dismissed the case as “normal,” the family alleged that crucial medical negligence led to the young man’s untimely death.

The grieving family has blamed GMCH doctors, accusing them of failing to provide timely and adequate treatment despite repeated appeals.