Juria Police in Assam’s Nagaon district arrested an alleged drug peddler, identified as Rahanul Islam, during an anti-drug operation at Sonaibera village on October 29.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team led by Juria Police Station Officer-in-Charge Ajay Barman, with assistance from SI Adhunika Barua of the Dagaon Police Outpost, conducted a search operation in the village.

During the operation, police recovered nine containers allegedly containing suspected drugs and seized another 10 empty containers.

Following his apprehension, Islam was questioned by the police as part of the investigation. He was subsequently arrested on October 30 after a case was registered against him under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

The accused was later sent to judicial custody. Further investigation into the case is underway.