In spite of strict orders issued by the Deputy Commissioner of Dhubri and South Salmara Mankachar districts to halt boat operations on the Brahmaputra River, unlicensed and unauthorized engine-fitted shelos (launches) are still plying in the Dhubri district. This disregard for the directive was witnessed firsthand by officials from the Inland Water Transport (IWT) department during their inspection on Thursday.

The secretary of the Dhubri District Launch Welfare Association revealed that while the South Salmara Mankachar district administration had taken control of their ferries for the benefit of the public, some lawbreakers continued to operate small shelos illegally. These boats arrived at Jogomaya Ghat in the morning, carrying passengers from the south banks, and later returned with new customers, all in defiance of regulations.

Local residents expressed astonishment at the apparent inaction of the IWT department, accusing its personnel of lethargy and corruption. They claimed that certain boat owners were being favored despite operating unlawfully, thus jeopardizing the safety of other passengers.

Dijendra Sarma, the assistant executive engineer of the IWT Sub-Division Dhubri, cited a lack of authorized personnel as the reason for being unable to monitor all boats and launches. Unbeknownst to Sarma, boats were departing just meters away from their office building, traversing the Jogomaya Ghat route.

Both Deputy Commissioners have emphasized the need for a complete suspension of boat operations in Dhubri and South Salmara Mankachar districts. The current water levels in the Brahmaputra River have risen above the danger level due to recent storms and heavy rainfall. In the interest of public safety and to prevent loss of life and property, these measures were put in place. However, unlicensed small shelos continue to operate on the river, charging exorbitant fares from unsuspecting passengers.