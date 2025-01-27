A business agreement for installing smart electric meters in Dhubri has escalated into a contentious case of fraud and forgery. Allegations of financial misconduct amounting to lakhs of rupees, coupled with claims of misuse of political influence, have sparked widespread concern in the region.

The controversy revolves around a contractual agreement signed on October 2, 2023, between two business proprietors: Bijay Kundu of M/S Kundu Enterprise and Pijush Kanti Mondal of M/S Shivam Enterprise. Kundu alleges that Mondal orchestrated a fraudulent scheme, failing to fulfill the agreed terms despite receiving substantial financial commitments.

As per Kundu, he transferred Rs 1,50,000 via UPI and paid another ₹1,74,000 in cash to Mondal as security for the deal. He also provided Mondal with two blank cheques as part of the arrangement. Despite these transactions, Mondal reportedly failed to deliver work or materials over the following months.

When confronted, Mondal issued two cheques totaling ₹2,55,000 from Union Bank of India’s Panchmore Dhubri branch as repayment. However, Kundu alleges that Mondal retained the blank cheques initially handed over as part of the agreement.

On depositing the repayment cheques, Kundu discovered they had been blocked. In response, Kundu filed a police report at Dhubri B.N. College Town Outpost on April 16, 2024, reporting his blank cheques, numbered 190552 and 190553 from Axis Bank, Kalibari, Dhubri, as missing.

Further complicating the matter, Kundu claims Mondal later misused the blank cheques to demand a large sum of money. The cheques reportedly bounced, after which Mondal issued a legal notice accusing Kundu of forgery.

Kundu has expressed fears for his safety, alleging that Mondal uses photographs with influential politicians to intimidate him. "This is not just a financial matter; it’s about integrity in business. I urge the Chief Minister of Assam and law enforcement to take strict action against such fraudulent practices," Kundu stated.

The incident has exposed the vulnerabilities of small business owners in Dhubri, raising questions about the safeguards against fraud and the potential misuse of political connections in business disputes. Kundu has appealed for a thorough investigation to ensure justice and to prevent further exploitation of entrepreneurs.