Locals allege illegal collections from sand-laden trucks, seek probe into suspected nexus involving Forest Department personnel

Allegations of a large-scale sand syndicate operating in Assam's Boko area have triggered concerns among local residents, traders and truck drivers, with claims that nearly Rs 3 crore was collected over the past six months through unauthorised payments from sand-laden trucks.

Residents have alleged that a group of individuals, possibly in collusion with some Forest Department personnel, has been collecting money over and above the prescribed government challan charges to facilitate sand transportation.

According to the allegations, the individuals have been introducing themselves as associates of Forest Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah or the local MLA and demanding additional payments from truck operators in the name of managing higher authorities and ensuring smooth transportation.

Under the existing revenue system, official challans are issued based on the quantity of sand transported. A truck carrying around 15 to 25 tonnes reportedly pays between Rs 3,300 and Rs 5,200 in government revenue. However, the alleged syndicate is accused of collecting an additional Rs 3,000 to Rs 4,500 per truck.

The alleged collections have raised questions about possible financial irregularities and the role of influential individuals. Locals have also sought an explanation from Kamal Deka, Range Officer of the Singra Forest Range, which is based in Boko.

Sand is reportedly extracted from several locations under different forest ranges, including Hahim, Lalmati, Singra, Roumari-Sahipara, Samaria, Bandapara and Dekapara, before being transported to different parts of Guwahati using official challans.

Residents have also alleged that sand prices have risen considerably in the area, increasing costs for consumers and construction contractors.

Separately, people from Hahim, Lalmati and Roumari-Sahipara have raised concerns over extensive sand extraction from the Singra River. They fear that excessive mining could affect groundwater levels and create difficulties in accessing drinking water.

Residents have urged Forest Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah and the department to order an impartial inquiry into the alleged collections, examine the possible involvement of officials and take action against anyone found responsible.

The allegations, including the claimed Rs 3-crore collection and possible official involvement, have not been independently established.

A response from the Forest Department and the officials named in the allegations was not available in the information provided.

