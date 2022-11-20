A huge scam worth Rs 45 lakh in Hailakandi’s Lala development block in the name of pond digging and jungle cutting has come to the fore.

Allegations of carrying out this scam have been raised against Lala Development Block officials Manoj Dutta and engineers Pritam Dar and Prasanjit Deb.

This incident of corruption has been reported in the Lala Block Development Office, wherein, the government-allocated money has been allegedly embezzled.

In the year 2021-22, the state government allocated Rs 45 lakh for pond digging, jungle cutting, and setting up of drinking water tanks under the MNREGA scheme at Lala Development Block.

Surprisingly, not a penny of the allocated amount was used for any developmental works as decided.

Lala Block Development officer Manoj Dutta and engineers Pritam Dhar and Presanjit Das have been accused of misappropriating all the money and these allegations have been raised by Jahir Uddin Laskar, president of the Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti and Raijor Dal.

They demand a proper investigation into this massive corruption within the next 15 days and punishment for these officers or else after 15 days, they have threatened to gherao the Lala development block with around 10,000 people.