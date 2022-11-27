All vehicles from Assam can now go to Meghalaya. Since the day of violence, people from Assam have been prevented or advised not to go to Meghalaya. Situation in Meghalaya is now under control.



Speaking exclusively to India Today NE, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), East of Guwahati, said that Assam Police have now allowed all vehicles from Assam to enter Meghalaya.



Earlier on November 25, Assam Police had allowed the goods-laden trucks to enter Meghalaya restricting other vehicles to enter the state for the first time after tensions rose between the two states following the firing incident along the border on November 21.



In the wake of the violence at different parts of Meghalaya in the aftermath of the border firing, Assam continued to restrict the movement of people and private vehicles to Shillong for the fifth consecutive day till November 26.



Meghalaya on the other hand had extended the suspension of internet services in seven affected districts for another 48 hours from 10.30 am on November 26.



The situation in Meghalaya is under control now. No incidents of violence or protests has been reported from the state in the last 24 hours.